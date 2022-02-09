Kenneth E. Meyer

by Obituaries

Kenneth Eugene Meyer, of Walworth County in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, went to be with the Lord on 2-6-22.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sally Meyer and 1 son. He leaves behind 3 daughters, Barbara (TN Senator Mark) Pody, Diane (Corky) Metras, Deborah (Perry) Jensen, and 1 son Dale (Ruth) Meyer.

He has 2 sisters, Betty Gilbertson, Karen (Jerry) Kleinert and 1 Brother, Bud (Margie) Meyer. Lots of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren.

He will be dearly missed.

