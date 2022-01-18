Kenneth C. Smith

by Obituaries

Kenneth C. Smith, 89, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

A private family service and burial will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Ken was born on March 22, 1932 to Marion & Marie (Wheatley) Smith in Petersburg, IN. He graduated from Petersburg High School and attended 2 years at Lanes Technical College. He served in the US Navy. He married Carol Blaize on October 3, 1953 in Petersburg, IN. He worked for over 28 years at John Deere in Waterloo, IA and retired in 1985. Ken enjoyed fishing, golfing, tinkering and collectibles, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Carol; 3 children: Kelly (Tom) Kitchens of Bowling Green, KY, Phil (Becky) Smith of Hazel Green, WI & Andy (Kris) Smith of Omaha, NE; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; along by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Kenneth Smith Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Kenneth Smith Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

