Kennalee “Kelly” Marion Smith Vembu

Kennalee “Kelly” Marion Smith Vembu, 74, of Fitchburg, WI passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) disease.

Daughter of the late Kenneth Smith and Dorothy Smith, she was born on April 24, 1947, in Portage, WI. In 1955, her family moved from the family farm in Lodi, WI to the northside of Madison, WI. She remained in Madison until she moved with her loving husband Rajan to Fitchburg, WI in 1990.

Kelly graduated from Madison East high school in 1965 and studied art at Milton College. She later studied visual communications at Madison Area Technical College. As a talented artist she enjoyed refining her skills by taking photography, watercolor, and sketching classes. Serving the most vulnerable within her community was natural for her. She helped developmentally disabled children while working at Mendota Mental Health. This led her to become a life-long volunteer for the March of Dimes non-profit to aid lifesaving research for babies and mothers. Through her love of animals, she demonstrated a commitment to empathy, compassion, and rescuing those in need. She gave many animals a warm, loving, and comfortable home. As an avid bird watcher, she fed wild birds every day throughout her life.

Kelly’s enduring legacy is her family. In the late 1970’s her future husband, Rajan Vembu, showed up on her doorstep because he was interested in buying the house across the street. They instantly connected and married in Toronto, Canada in 1980. Together they created a warm home based on unconditional love, commitment, and generosity. As a selfless mother and grandmother, she believed in teaching children to be autonomous, empathetic, and critical thinkers. As a jack of all trades, she had a quick mind and could speak to any topic at length. An engaging conversationalist, she knew how to make people feel heard, validated, and appreciated (preferably over a cup of coffee or a meal).

She created a community through her gift of cooking. Her dinners had multiple courses, complex flavor profiles, and would often last more than three hours. She knew the name of every plant and could make anything grow.

A loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, mother-in-law, Kelly’s memory will be cherished by her husband and soulmate Rajan Vembu; brother James (Jo Jean) Smith; four children, Kristi Tarkenton, Laura (Brad) Acker, Samantha (Trevor) Vembu Moerkerke, Anna (Samuel) Vembu Julian; five grandchildren, Austin, Gehrick, Piper, Everett, JP; and many other relatives (in the U.S. and India), friends, and neighbors.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law Barry Tarkenton; and countless pets.

The family would like to thank the Wisconsin ALS Association, University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics, Mayo Clinic, and the Fitchburg Community Center.

Celebration of Kelly Smith Vembu’s Life

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue Madison, WI 53704

Visitation 1-2 p.m.

Celebration of life 2 p.m.

Refreshments to follow

Due to COVID-19 restrictions all guests must wear a mask.

