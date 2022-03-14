Keni Brian Gillingham

by Obituaries

Keni Brian Gillingham, 62, of Lake Delton, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison from heart complications. He was born on March 24, 1959, at the Richland Hospital in Richland Center. Keni graduated from Weston High School in 1978. He was an avid sports enthusiast, with a particular interest in the Packers. As a boy, he took great pride in letting people know Packer great Gale Gillingham (#68) was his cousin. As an adult, Keni was active in the Special Olympics as a participant and a coach. He also enjoyed cooking, deer hunting, and fishing with his friend Randy Rabine.

Keni is survived by his mother Shelbey Flamme Gillingham of Lake Delton; three beloved sisters: Lisa Dobbs of Phoenix, AZ, Heidi (Erik) Stanton of Cedarburg, Melanie Gillingham of Monona; uncle Durwood Meyer of Madison; 7 nieces and nephews; and several cousins. Also survived by his father Kenneth Gillingham of Gillingham.

Keni was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Dorothy Flamme, grandfather Harry Flamme, grandparents Richard and Geraldine Gillingham, and aunt Audrey Meyer.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Ash Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 11:00 AM until the service at 12:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Keni, please visit our floral store.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.