Ken Osmond, Eddie Haskell on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ dies

LOS ANGELES — Ken Osmond, who played the two-faced teenage scoundrel Eddie Haskell on TV’s “Leave it to Beaver,” has died.

Osmond’s family says he died Monday in Los Angeles. He was 76.

A child actor from Glendale, California, Osmond in 1957 landed the role of Eddie, the scheming teen on the classic family sitcom that ran until 1963.

Tony Dow, who played Eddie’s best friend Wally Cleaver on the show, says Osmond created a character that will last forever. Osmond gave up acting and become a police officer before reviving the Eddie role in 1980s revivals of “Leave It to Beaver.”

