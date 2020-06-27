Kelly J. Baker

MONTICELLO, Wis. — Kelly J. Baker, age 52 of Monticello, WI passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

She was born on July 8, 1967 in Madison the daughter of Philip Snyder Jr. and Sandra Ortman. Kelly graduated from Oregon High School in 1985 and then continued her education at Blackhawk Technical College. Kelly had a kind and caring nature which she utilized in her work as a CNA for SSM Health. On March 17, 1990 she was united in marriage to David Baker, Jr. at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in Belleville.

Kelly enjoyed camping trips with her family at Nelson-Dewey State Park and Lake Mason Campground. She and her family celebrated their 30th Anniversary with a camping trip in the Smoky Mountains. Kelly loved her pets and animals; she would always make time to visit the Green County Humane Society. She enjoyed playing slow pitch softball and shooting pool. As a cook she would search out new recipes to try and share with friends and family, she also loved to read and watch crime TV shows. Recently she had started developing a green thumb through her garden. Kelly loved to make people laugh. But, most of all Kelly loved and cherished her family.

Kelly is survived by her husband David Baker, Jr., daughters Kahla and Kassi Baker, mother Sandra Ortman-Wackman, sister Keri Snyder-Bennett, and niece Ashlie (Tony) Ogello. She is further survived by her mother-in-law Mary Baker, brother-in-law and sister-in-law James and Cristi Baker, niece and nephew Allison and Dylan, aunts, uncles, and cousins.