Kelda Roys wins primary race for 26th Senate District

MADISON, Wis. — Kelda Roys has won the primary race for Wisconsin’s 26th State Senate District.

With no Republican challenger to face in the November election, Democrat Roys has all but won the position. The seat has been held by Democratic Sen. Fred Risser, the longest serving state or national legislator in U.S. history, since 1963.

“Thank you so, so much for the trust that you’ve place in me by voting for me,” Roys said, addressing supporters on a Facebook Live. “I will work every single day to be worthy of the opportunity that you have provided me with and to enact the big structural changes we so desperately need.”

Roys calls herself a progressive, backing policies like BadgerCare for All and the Green New Deal. She told News 3 Now in an interview she also wants to address racial disparities and affordable housing in the state.

Six other candidates were vying for Risser’s open seat, including Nada Elmikashfi who had the second-most votes. Elmikashfi conceded to Roys through Twitter on Tuesday night.

“Congratulations to Kelda Roys on your hard-fought victory,” Elmikashfi wrote in a statement. “We are excited to see the work you will accomplish in the state senate and wish you all the best in fighting for us.”

