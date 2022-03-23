Keith Schlunz-Mueller

by Obituaries

Keith R. Schlunz-Mueller, age 35 passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his home.

He was born on November 5, 1986 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison the son of Kristie Mueller and Richard Mueller. Keith grew up in Oregon and attended Oregon Schools. He had most recently worked at Madison-Kipp Corporation.

Keith was an avid Chicago Bears and Milwaukee Brewers fan. He enjoyed playing catch, baseball, basketball, fishing, swimming, and playing video games with his son, Jayden. Keith’s greatest love in life was spending time with his son, the bond between them will never be severed. Keith was a very selfless, loving young man.

Keith is survived by his mother Kristie (Schlunz) Mueller, father Richard (Justine) Mueller, son Jayden Mueller, grandmothers Nancy (Kozak) Schlunz and Hazel Mueller, uncles Les (Rebecca) Schlunz, Jr. and Scott, Randy, and Craig Mueller, and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Leslie Schlunz, Sr. and Harvey Mueller and great-grandmother Stephanie Kozak who he helped care for in his teenage years.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, WI with Pat Pluss officiating. Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until time of services on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

