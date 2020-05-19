Keith R. Kischer

Keith Raymond Kischer of Platteville, WI, died unexpectedly, but peacefully, in the early hours of May 16, 2020 at home.

A celebration of his life will be held at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Keith Kischer Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 771, Platteville, WI 53818. Donations will support macular degeneration research.

Keith was born July 23, 1938 in Newell, Iowa, to Ethelyn (Wilson) and Raymond Kischer. He served as a paratrooper and signal corps trainer in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. He was stationed in Germany, where he fell in love at first sight with Josephine Heinrich, of Munich, Germany, whom he married in 1959 in Emmetsburg, Iowa.

Keith had a successful 26-year career with Combined Insurance Company, where he was a Regional Manager, serving the company in many different regions of the United States. During his tenure with Combined, Keith opened a subsidiary company, Vereinigte Versicherungs Gesellschaft, in 1976. After returning to the States, Keith served Combined as its Assistant to the President from 1979 to 1984. After his retirement, Keith was Principal/President of Provident Venture Corporation in Waukegan, Illinois. He was a member of the Waukegan Rotary Club, where he became a Paul Harris Fellow, later chartering the Gurnee/Waukegan Breakfast Rotary Club and served as their first President, as well as an active member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lake County. A consummate entrepreneur, Keith moved on to another encore career raising Red Angus beef cattle in Monroe, Wisconsin starting in his mid-50s. After later selling Kischer Beef Farm, he was owner/broker of Why USA/Kischer Real Estate Company in Monroe, until his retirement in 2008, after which he and Josephine moved to Platteville, where they became active members of the community.

Keith was a member of Lutheran Church of Peach in Platteville. His many hobbies included fishing, golf, hunting, dancing, writing poetry, reading, playing cards, and laughter. Keith was especially skilled at being a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Keith was an ordained minister who gave his grandson, Greg, the great honor of officiating his marriage to Alexandra Zupec in September, 2019. This brought Keith tremendous joy. Keith had a very close relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and knew he would be welcomed in heaven. Keith was a devoted believer in positive mental attitude, proclaiming regularly “what you can conceive and believe, you can achieve.” He lived this daily, always seeing the positive in any situation. An adept storyteller, Keith turned the mundane into memories. Keith was a person who was full of passion. He was a 110% participant in everything he chose to do, striving to learn, grow, and discover new things throughout his life. He played and laughed with the enthusiasm of a child, finding incredible joy in bringing joy to others, and giving away with an emerging smirk any time he was about to say something funny. Keith was a true patriot, proud to have served the country he loved. Keith loved with his whole heart, and spread kindness everywhere he went. When talking with him, he made people feel they were the only thing that mattered. He cared with every ounce of his being. Keith’s family adored him dearly, and each knows how much they were loved by him. Keith left nothing unsaid.

Keith is survived by his adoring wife of over 60 years, Josephine; children Kara and her husband Eric Baysinger of Piedmont, CA; Noelle and her husband Tom Lepper of Pleasant Prairie, WI; and K. Alex and his wife Deb (Duchaine) Kischer, of Wheeling, IL; as well as a special “son” Alexandre and his wife Sibila Honda, of Presidente Prudente, Brazil, who spent a year living with Keith’s family as a foreign exchange student; grandchildren Greg and his wife Alexandra Kischer; Rebecca and Julia Baysinger; Colleen and her husband, Brad Kelly; Patrick Lepper; Jamie and Michael Duchaine; and great grandchildren Declan and Fintan Kelly, and Jack Lepper; and his siblings Kent Kischer of Waterloo, IA; Karl and Janice Kischer of Okoboji, IA; Peter and Rosemarie Heinrich of Wolfratshausen, Germany; and many nieces and nephews.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond (in 1951) and Ethelyn (in 2006); his parents-in-law, Peter (in 1979) and Sofie (in 1991); sister-in-law Maria Stegmeier; and sister-in-law Barbara Kischer.

Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, WI, is assisting the family. www.melbyfh.com.