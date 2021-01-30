Keith Hensler

On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, Keith “Keifer” Robert Edward Hensler, a loving father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend gained his angel wings at the young age of 34.

Keith was born on March 1, 1986 to Kristine Erickson and Kendall Hensler. He attended Columbus High School and earned his G.E.D. He has spent his life with a passion and love for hunting, fishing and any other outdoor activities.

Anyone that knew Keith knew that he loved his family and friends, he was always everyone’s call, day or night he would come to everyone’s rescue. He spent thousands of hours working on everyone’s cars and houses. He has touched so many people’s lives, and will be dearly missed. He has been like a father to so many people, he gave us strength when we were weak. Above all, he loved his three beautiful children more than life itself. He was an amazing father, the kind of father many wish they had.

Keith is survived by his parents Kristine (Jarvis) Erickson, Kendall (Dixie) Hensler. His maternal Grandparents, Kenneth and JoAnn Stiendorf and paternal Grandmother Donna Hensler. His Daughter Hailey Miller and former wife Samantha Ehrke and their two children Tyler and Alexa Hensler. His two sisters Terra and Tasha Hensler and his brother Koltyn Hensler. Step Brothers Zack, Zayne and Alyx Pagenkoph and Jeremy Erickson, and Step Sisters Betty Kaiser, Summer, Garien, Laura Dauge, Katherine Shady and Jamie Roche. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his paternal Grandfather Ralph Hensler and Uncle Dion Hensler.

