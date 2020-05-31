Keith “Freddy” Beutel

Site staff by Site staff

BELLEVILLE,Wis- Keith “Freddy” Beutel, age 70, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home.

He was born on September 27, 1949 in Monroe the son of Heinz and Dorothy (Whitehead) Beutel. Freddy graduated from Belleville High School in 1967. On July 29, 1978 he was united in marriage to Anna May Saxer at the First United Church of Christ in Belleville. Freddy drove ready mix truck for Lycon, Inc. until going to work for the Dane County Highway Department until retiring in 2017. He also served on the Belleville Fire Department for 21 years. Freddy enjoyed going “Up North” to bear hunt, 4-wheel, and spend time at the cabin. He was also always up for a cold one especially at Packer and Badger parties and when watching NASCAR. Most of all Freddy cherished his family and times with them, including teaching his grandchildren life skills and attending their school and sports activities.

Freddy is survived by his wife Anna May, mother Dorothy Beutel, daughters Kimberly (Rick) Sies and Amanda Beutel, son-in-law Peter Bigler, grandchildren Dylan (Kami) Bigler, Cody (Melinda) Bigler, Colton Bigler, Amber and Aimee Sies, and Noah and Leah Hatlevig, and great-grandchildren Blake and Aubrey Bigler. He is further survived by his siblings Kurt (Laura) Beutel and Vickie (Stan) Puterbaugh, sisters-in-law Debra Merrill and Jennifer (Bob) Arnsdorf, brothers-in-law Randy Saxer and Kim Saxer, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Heinz.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.