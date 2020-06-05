Keith E. Tipler

MADISON- Keith E. Tipler “Tip”, age 90, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Madison, previously residing at Elmcroft for 3 years.

He was born in Madison on December 13, 1929 to parents, Harold and Alice (Andrea) Tipler. He was a 1948 graduate of Central High and stayed active in all class reunions. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

As a youth, Keith was proud to play for Tipler Transfer, winning a city league title in baseball. He later played for Octopus Carwash, longtime Major League and City champions in fastpitch softball in the 1960’s. He also played for Tipler Transfer and Octopus basketball teams which won State rec league titles in 1953,56 and 59. He loved to reminisce with teammates on Saturday mornings at the Avenue Bar. He had a passion for baseball and was the first umpire hired in the MSCR youth baseball program by Dynie Mansfield at age 13 which began his umpire career, spanning seven decades. Among his numerous accomplishments, baseball was his life and throughout his lengthy umpire career, he worked many NBC tournament games, UW baseball games, WIAA state baseball and volleyball games, home talent and city games, including the final baseball game at Breese Stevens Field. In 2016, Keith was inducted to the Mallards wall of fame.

He took over the family business and owned and worked at Tipler Movers for over 60 years. As the sign on the trucks said, “Call Tip!” Keith was a member of the Elks Lodge and a founding member of the Dugout Club. He was a dedicated Chicago Cubs fan and a lifelong ticket holder for UW Badgers football and basketball games. He also cherished his time spent at the Round Table at Lane’s Bakery and Panera Bread. He will be missed and remembered fondly, as a well-respected longtime baseball umpire and a wonderful friend of many.

Keith is survived by his loving companion, Margie Thalacker of Madison; children, Timothy Tipler of Madison and Alice (Jim) Dawdy of Sioux City, IA; grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Harold (Marcy) Tipler of Monona; two nieces, other loving family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Loren Tipler.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations in Keith’s name may be made to the family for donation to be determined, or to the charity of your choice.

