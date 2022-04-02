‘Keeping the environment clean is always important’: Madison Parks hosts annual Dog Park Cleanup Day

by Samantha Benish

MADISON, Wis. — It’s always a DOGgone good idea to help the environment.

On Saturday morning, Madison Parks hosted their annual Dog Park Cleanup Day.

Volunteers had the chance to help clean up their favorite off-leash dog park.

By picking up trash and other things left behind, these dog-lovers were able to make a safer place for their furry friends.

“Well you don’t want the dogs to step on a piece of broken glass or anything and just to keep the environment clean is always important,” said volunteer Melissa Hardin.

Despite the snowy conditions, volunteers were able to help out at a number of local parks.

The cleanup day is part of a series of volunteer events hosted by Madison Parks and the UW-Stevens Point Madison Alumni Chapter.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.