Keeanu Benton announces he’s returning for his senior season

MADISON, Wis. — After a year where he was a force of the nation’s number one defense, Keeanu Benton has decided to come back for his final season in Madison.

Benton announced the news on Twitter with a message to Badger Nation: “I can’t wait to return for one more season and chase a natty”.


Last season Benton tallied 25 tackles, 5 TFL’s, and 2.5 sacks.

