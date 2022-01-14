Keeanu Benton announces he’s returning for his senior season

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — After a year where he was a force of the nation’s number one defense, Keeanu Benton has decided to come back for his final season in Madison.

Benton announced the news on Twitter with a message to Badger Nation: “I can’t wait to return for one more season and chase a natty”.

He’s coming BACK! After racking up 25 tackles, 5 TFL’s, and 2.5 sacks in 2021, Benton is returning for his senior season in Madison. #Badgers https://t.co/GIKAANY08i — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 14, 2022



Last season Benton tallied 25 tackles, 5 TFL’s, and 2.5 sacks.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.