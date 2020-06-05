Keani L Braxton
Madison – Keani L. Braxton, age 21, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Keani is survived by her mother, Shawnte Braxton; her sisters, Imani and Symone; and many more family members and friends.
A Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Dr., Verona. A private family service will be held at a later time.
Burial will take place at Middleton Junction Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Braxton family.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Drive
608-845-6625