Keani L Braxton

Madison – Keani L. Braxton, age 21, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Keani is survived by her mother, Shawnte Braxton; her sisters, Imani and Symone; and many more family members and friends.

A Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Dr., Verona. A private family service will be held at a later time.

Burial will take place at Middleton Junction Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Braxton family.

