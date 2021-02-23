Kealy’s Kafe in Janesville to permanently close

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Courtesy of jojomelons/Flickr

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville restaurant will be permanently closing its doors after struggles faced during the pandemic.

Kealy’s Kafe will close at 2 p.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post from owners Matt and Hannah Kealy. The restaurant was known for offering delicious breakfast food over the past 24 years and had also been voted Janesville’s top spot for fish fries.

The restaurant will be open every day until Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The owners’ sister restaurant drafthouse will continue to stay open following the closure of Kealy’s Kafe.

“I encourage you to support local when ever possible,” the Kealys said. “It’s not easy to compete with the large corporations but the reward of being part of this community makes it all worth while.”

