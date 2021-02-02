Kaye Louise Decorah

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Kaye Decorah, age 64 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin walked on January 30, 2021.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Native American Church in Wisconsin Dells with Henry Whitethunder officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.

Kaye was born June 3, 1956 in Baraboo, Wisconsin the daughter of Ralph and Sara (WhiteEagle) Decorah.

Kaye is survived by her sons, Jason King and Jesse WhiteEagle; brothers, Garland (Stacie), Deron and Walter; a sister, Roxanne; and grandchildren, Makaela, Jenessa, Sophia, Kiana, Maria, Javon, Natasha, Logan and Hayden. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Andrea and Rose; and a brother, Morgan.

