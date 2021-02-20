Kay L. Witter

Site staff by Site staff

BELLEVILLE, WI — Kay L. Wittwer, age 71 passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital. She was born on September 26, 1949 in Monroe the daughter of Robert and Clara (Funseth) Wittwer. Kay graduated from Belleville High School in 1967. She worked for many years as a dental assistant for Dr. Albert in Mt. Horeb. Later she began working as a housekeeper for her uncle Mickey, and then through word of mouth she started cleaning homes for others in the area. Many of her clients became her friends and she looked forward to seeing each one of them every week. Kay also enjoyed crafting, she would explore different crafting styles through various classes, but her preference was knitting.

Kay is survived by her brother Dick Wittwer, sister Pat (Jerry) Voegeli, and cousin Tom Wittwer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and cousin Phil Wittwer.

A private family celebration of Kay’s life will be held at a later date.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.