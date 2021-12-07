Kay Frances Hartwig (Kutz)

by Obituaries

Kay Frances Hartwig (Kutz), 69, of Fort Atkinson went to be with her parents on December 4, 2021.

Kay was born on July 28, 1952, to Francis and Louise Kutz in Watertown, WI. She married Norman Hartwig on January 27, 1976, in Las Vegas.

Kay loved to play cards at the Senior Center, especially Poker. She also enjoyed trivia nights and board games with her family.

Kay is survived by her loving husband, Norman; children, Kim Mueller of West Palm Beach, FL, Jenni (Bo) Hachtel of Fort Atkinson and Ryan (Darci) Hartwig of Fort Atkinson; 8 grandchildren, Ashley (Josh) Anderson, Kaylee Burhans, Nathan Riggs, Arielle and Trenton Hachtel and Tanner and Owen Hartwig all of Fort Atkinson; great-granddaughter, Kennedy Blakey; sisters, Karen Kutz and Kathy Wakefield; brother, Keith Kutz along with nieces and nephews who have fond childhood memories of her.

The family thanks Terri Bowes for helping over the last several years.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Saturday at the memorial home until the time of service.

