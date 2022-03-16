Kaul praises WEA after Silver Alert leads to safe return

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — The Wireless Emergency Alert system made a serious difference this week, Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

The system was used to send a Silver Alert to local residents’ cellphones Monday after a 76-year-old McFarland woman went missing. Kaul said that a person who received the alert saw the missing woman and alerted authorities, allowing the woman to be returned home safely.

“DOJ is committed to helping find missing Wisconsinites,” Kaul said. “Enhancing the Silver Alert program with WEAs helps bring folks home safe.”

Monday’s WEA alert was the second time the system has been used for a Silver Alert since December. Kaul announced the program last year, aiming to help raise awareness for people who may be missing but on foot nearby.

The alerts are targeted to a specific group of people near where the missing person may be. You can opt-out of the alerts in your cellphone settings, however this is not specific to Silver Alerts.

