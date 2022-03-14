Kaul announces PFAS lawsuit against two Marinette companies

by Kyle Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Attorney General Josh Kaul announced a lawsuit against two local companies on Monday, alleging PFAS violations.

The complaint alleges that Johnson Controls, Inc. and Tyco Fire Products dumped firefighting foams that contained PFAS into the City of Marinette sewer system.

“When companies contaminate our water, they must fully remediate the harm they’ve caused,” Kaul said. “Every Wisconsinite should be able to rely on the safety of the water they drink.”

RELATED: For The Record: Understanding PFAS regulations and health concerns

Should a court rule in favor of the state, Johnson and Tyco would be required to complete an investigation and cleanup of PFAS contamination around their properties and pay a fine.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.