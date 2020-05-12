Kaul allows DNR to consider high-capacity wells’ impact

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is restoring the state Department of Natural Resources’ power to consider high-capacity wells’ impact on surrounding water bodies.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Kaul has withdrawn former Attorney General Brad Schimel’s opinion that the department couldn’t consider wells’ impact on surrounding water bodies when granting a permit.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce has cried foul, saying Kaul can’t withdraw the opinion because high-capacity wells’ impact is at the center of a case pending before the state Supreme Court.

Environmental advocacy group Clean Wisconsin is arguing the DNR does have authority to consider wells’ cumulative impact.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments