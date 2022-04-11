Katrina Jade Hanson-Herrem

by Obituaries

DeForest – Katrina Jade Hanson-Herrem, age 17, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. She was born to Heather Hanson and Scott Herrem on May 30, 2004. Katrina was a senior at DeForest High School and was a member of National Honor Society. One of her biggest passions in life was learning. She loved foreign languages (especially Spanish and also studied German). She loved school and her teachers. During the summer months, she continued her learning by taking courses at MATC East and through the HarvardX program. She looked forward to her trip to study abroad on her foreign language immersion trip with her Deforest High School classmates during the Summer of 2022. In the Fall of 2022, Katrina planned to attend the University of Minnesota, with a double-major in Microbiology and Spanish. She wanted to help others “like her”, through research science to create new medicines (including alternative medicine) or possibly research cancer. Studying abroad in college was also definitely on her “bucket list” to do.

Katrina was bright light in all of the lives that she touched. She was vibrant and funny (even though she felt she wasn’t) she made us laugh and smile so much. She was also known for her kindness and inclusivity at school and wanted everyone around her to feel accepted. She was always looking out for others.

Katrina had the most infectious laugh and contagious energy. She had the most amazing smile (that we lovingly called her “cheese face” when she was little) and had the most beautiful and memorable dimple on her right cheek. Everything was always more exciting and fun with her around. She made you appreciate the little things.

Katrina had an endless curiosity, searching for things and experiences that made her feel happy, loved, and safe. She loved her family, she loved her friends, and especially her sister Bekah (daughter of Katie Davis and Scott Herrem), who nicknamed her big sister Katrina “Titi”. She also she adored her cousins Connor and Maddy, who she always referred to as being “like my brother and sister”. Katrina loved “blowing up the valley” watching fireworks at “Grandma and Grampa Gary’s”, yelling “fire in the hole” with the kids and everyone around the bonfire.

Katrina loved so many things…music, singing in the shower, she absolutely loved to dance with her friends, she enjoyed learning new make-up looks from YouTube, her “self-care” time, eating spicy foods, playing the viola when she was little, she loved the ocean, roadtrips and blasting her favorite music in her car, paddleboarding, she talked very often about going back to her “absolute favorite hiking spot in Mount Horeb” where we used to live, and she loved animals…we could go on and on… Katrina was so proud to be “the mom” of her adorable hamsters, Zip and Stripe and loved her “pet therapy time” with sweet Daisy.

Katrina loved taking care of the environment and found numerous opportunities to make a difference in this world by donating to and shopping at Goodwill or purchasing from organizations that support philanthropic causes that she believed in, such as “4Ocean”. She volunteered at various organizations, such as Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, The River Food Pantry, and participated in the Disaster Relief Clean-Up in Coon Valley, WI. She participated in Girls’ Biz, Wisconsin Women Entrepreneurs of SouthCentral Inc., which is a community program that empowers young girls learn about, create, and manage a business, and the CEO’s of Tomorrow, Business of Giving (BOG) Lab, which focused on social-entrepreneurship and how to take her passions and hobbies and turn them into creative business ideas that help others. She was also a participant and long-time Junior Coach for Girls’ on the Run of SouthCentral Wisconsin.

She brought so much joy to everyone around her and to our lives. Words will never begin to describe how much she will be missed by her mom, Heather Hanson (Dirk Dannhoff), and by her dad, Scott Herrem (Elizabeth Herrem), her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many other friends.

In honor of who she was and what she desired, things such as honesty, compassion, and understanding, we choose to be open about her struggles. We will honor her memory and her life by being open about what “it” is. She hated calling “it” an “illness”. Katrina struggled with anxiety. She also struggled with depression. She worked so hard to help herself, use the skills she learned, and use what she learned to help others at school. She was a beautiful soul. In honor of her memory, a memorial fund will be set up to donate to an organization that helps teenagers who struggle with anxiety and depression.

She would want us to honor her by living beautiful lives… To travel, to explore, to love freely and openly…to never hesitate to sing in the shower, and throw your hands up in the air and dance…to think of her and enjoy all that life has to offer.

DeFoest – It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved daughter, Katrina Jade Hanson-Herrem, age 17, of Deforest, WI.

Katrina was the daughter of Scott Herrem (Elizabeth Herrem) and Heather Hanson. In addition to her parents, Katrina is survived by her sister Rebekah Herrem and stepsiblings Rowan and Charlotte Linderud. Katrina was the granddaughter of John and Deborah Herrem, Gary and Linda Hanson, and Gary and Mary Jo Cyrus. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Katrina was a senior at Deforest High School, Class of 2022. There was not a moment where Katrina wasn’t practicing her Spanish or German. She had been accepted to the University of Minnesota and was very much looking forward to being a Gopher. She was laser focused on pursuing a double major in microbiology and Spanish because she wanted a career that would allow her to help others.

Katrina had a quick wit and great work ethic. She recognized her hard work at school and her job would help her achieve her goal of being “rich like Auntie Marci.” There was not a designer handbag or haunted house she did not like. If something was scary, Katrina was all in. You could always find Katrina raiding her dad’s pantry for coconut rolls or making spicy, oh so spicy, protein-filled meals. Katrina excelled at everything she tried. She even got up on water skis her very first attempt when she was 16 years old. Katrina loved music, but don’t dare turn on country. She was an avid runner and enjoyed working out with her mom and getting weightlifting tips from her dad.

Katrina gave her parents quite a scare on the day she was born. After a long labor and a lot of work on mom’s part, she finally greeted the world, but very quietly. She was a fighter from day one and with the help of the wonderful maternity staff, Katrina started crying…and LOUDLY.

That was the first battle of your precious life. All your battles are done now, sweet girl. Until we meet again, we will listen for your song in the sun, the wind, the rain, the air we breathe. We will see you everywhere, from gorgeous acrylic nails, to the ring on the dinner table from the spilled nail polish remover, to winged eyeliner, and anytime we hear anything related to one of your many interests or hobbies. May you rest in peace, our darling Katrina Jade.

Take a moment to hug your children. Time waits for no one.

Katrina’s service will be held privately. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

