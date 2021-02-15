Katie A. Fries

Site staff by Site staff

Katie A. Fries, age 56, of Ridgeway, died on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg following a three-year battle with cancer.

Katie was born on October 11, 1964 in Sheboygan to Gerald and Marilyn (Lewandowski) Hoerres. She married Wayne E. Fries, Jr of Madison on May 22, 1993 and they lived in Ridgeway. Wayne preceded her in death on February 15, 2015. Katie worked at Jaeckle Distributors until her illness progressed. Katie enjoyed UTV rides in the country looking for eagles, drives on backroads and time spent at the family cottage up north.

She was also preceded in death by her father, Gerald Hoerres.

Katie is survived by her son, J.W. Fries of Ridgeway; her stepson, Bobby Fries of Verona; her partner, Jim McMannes of Dodgeville; her mother, Marilyn Hoerres as well as five siblings, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Due to Covid, a memorial service will be held at a later date when all can gather to remember Katie.

Cards and memorials may be mailed care of the funeral home at 126 Diagonal St., Dodgeville, WI 53533.

Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Dodgeville 608-935-3628

www.houckfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.