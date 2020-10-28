Kathy Huelsemann

Kathy G. Huelsemann, Age 49, passed away unexpectedly 10/25/20 at Sauk Prairie Health Care.

She was born on 10/13/71 in Des Plaines, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Norma (Clark) Mineard.

Kathy attended Baraboo High Schools , graduating with the class of 1989. She was united in marriage to Erich Huelsemann Jr. on 05/21/94 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church.

Kathy was employed by Quartz Health Insurance for over twenty years. She enjoyed bowling with her husband, watching the television show ‘Supernatural’, listening to the band ’Thirty Seconds to Mars’, riding horses, shopping, and spending time with her family. She was her children’s biggest supporters during their bowling matches.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Erich, sons, Fletcher (Kellam) and Harrison; mother, Norma of Baraboo; brothers, Corey and Casey of Baraboo. She is further survived by Erich’s brothers, Randy (Andrea) of Prairie du Sac, Justin (Kelli) of Baraboo, Ryan (Kiersten) of Fitchburg, nieces, Payton, Tarra, Claire and Serenity; Nephews, Dayne, Nathan, Ethan, Xander and Kellen; Father-in-law, Erich Sr. of Plain; Mother in law, Debbie; Uncle Delmar (Laural) of Sun Prairie.

Kathy will be missed by her work buddy and feline companion, Sparta.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Charles, grandparents Evelyn and Norman Clark, mother and father-in-law Patricia and Lyle Lamberty.

A visitation will be from 4-7pm, Thursday, October 29 at Hooverson Funeral Home in Sauk City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.