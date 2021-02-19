Kathy Helgeson

Belleville, WI – Kathy Helgeson, age 75, passed into eternal life on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Kathleen Sue Brown was born in Hayward on August 4, 1945, the first daughter born to Bert and Helen Brown. Kathy attended schools in Hayward and while growing up developed her life long love of horses. After graduating from Hayward High School, Kathy worked at West’s Dairy and WHSM radio. On July 29, 1967, she married the love of her life, Dean Helgeson and moved to Belleville, WI. Kathy was a stay-at-home mom to their precious daughter, Carey, and also answered the phones for Dean’s tree trimming business. She was a pioneer of “working from home”! Kathy loved to sing and sang with various church choirs throughout the years. She was a long-time volunteer for local Awana youth program and was active in pro-life activities. Kathy new Jesus as her Lord and Savior and shared her love for Jesus with many. She was a member of the Memorial Baptist Church in Verona and cherished the friends she made there. After retirement, Kathy and Dean enjoyed many horse camping trips and spent many hours trail riding and working on the trails and grounds at Donald Park near Mt. Vernon. In the last few years, Kathy had tremendous physical burdens including a rare auto-immune disease that ultimately took her life. She fought through uncontrolled pain many days and relied on God for peace in troubled times.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Dean Helgeson, WI; daughter Carey (Craig) Weeks; grandsons Colin (Nicole) and Andrew Weeks; brothers Jerry (Marge) Brown and Mark (Jan) Brown; sister Marilyn (Jim Larson) Loder; sisters-in-law Judy Hanson and Bonnie Brown; nieces and nephews and their families; and many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Helen Brown and brothers David Brown and Bruce Hanson.

A private family service will be held at the Memorial Baptist Church, 201 S. Main St., Verona, WI with Pastor Jeremy Scott officiating. Interment will be in the West Blue Mounds Lutheran Cemetery.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

