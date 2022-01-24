Kathryn Marie Coburn

MADISON, WI – Kathryn M Coburn, age 58, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI.

She was born December 26, 1963 in Madison, WI, the daughter of Edwin L. Coburn and Sheryl L. Coburn.

Kathryn graduated from East High School, then went on to get an Associate’s Degree in data entry at MATC. She worked for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism doing data entry work before she retired early to spend her days with her grandchildren and her lifelong partner, Cleaster (Saul) Davis.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, watching The View with a coffee, and going on outings with her daughter.

Kathryn is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Karen R. Coburn; and son, Dustin M. Coburn.

She is survived by her two children, Jacob and Nicole; her sister, Kristy (Eric) Wichmann; her brother, Todd Coburn; six grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles & cousins.

The family would like to send their profound appreciation to all of the staff of 7 Southwest at St. Mary’s Hospital, and to the support staff at Agrace Hospice Care.

A celebration of life for Kathryn will be held at a later date.

