Kathryn L. “Kay” Peyton

MIDDLETON, Wis. – Kathryn “Kay” Peyton, age 92, of Middleton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Sage Meadow Memory Care Facility of Middleton.

She was born Kathryn LaVonne Schwartz on June 20, 1927, in Volga, S.D.

Kathryn earned her bachelor’s degrees in music and education from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. She spent the majority of her career teaching 4th grade, as well as providing piano lessons and playing the organ for her church. On June 24, 1949, she married Lloyd Peyton and together they raised five children mainly in homes in Wisconsin and Iowa. He preceded her in death in 2007. The focus of Kathryn’s life was her family, her faith, and giving to others. She volunteered in many of her kids’ and grandkids’ activities, and leaves behind loving memories as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Kathryn was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Douglas (Diane); twin daughters, Debra (Greg) Killian and Diane (Richard) McAnally, David (Elenie), and Steven (Karen); and 11 grandchildren, Brad, Kristy (Doug), Brent, Melissa and Jeff Killian (Debra), David, Ryan and Michael McAnally (Diane), Nicholas (David), and Megan and Ryan Peyton (Steven).

In addition to her husband Lloyd, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Kevin Peyton.

Due to the Government mandate of COVID-19, a celebration of Kathryn’s life will be held at a later date. Online service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, via Zoom video conferencing.

Memorials may be gifted in Kathryn’s name to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin – https://www.alzwisc.org/ways-to-give/#giving-options) or to Agrace HospiceCare – https://www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today/ Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

