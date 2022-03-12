Kathryn J. Slaney

by Obituaries

Kathryn J. Slaney, 68 of Melancthon Creek, rural Hillsboro, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Richland County. She was born on November 7, 1953, in La Crosse.

Her mother died when she was young and she was raised by her Aunt Helen and Uncle Joe Clausius. On December 27, 1984, Kathy was united in marriage to Gene Slaney. Kathy was employed by Ed Kramer and sons of Plain for many years.

Kathy was a devoted wife. She enjoyed the simple pleasure of life. When she was not doting on her husband, she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, researching genealogy, and collecting Precious Moments. She looked forward to spending time with friends and family camping and fishing on the Mississippi, fishing trips to Canada, and hosting the Slaney deer camp.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Gene; sister Jeanie (Robert) Romanshek; brothers: Duane (Candis) Fancher and Bruce (Anne) Keller; step-daughters: Sandi (Alan) Matteson, Cynthia Feltman, Susan (Jim) Hulberg, Sally (Scott) Gald; many step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends and relatives.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, and mother-in-law Agnes Slaney.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Richland Center with burial to follow in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Melancthon Creek.

Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. The family suggests memorials in Kathy’s name be directed to Schmitt Woodland Hills, 1400 W. Seminary St., Richland Center, WI 53581. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

