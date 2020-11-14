Kathryn E Wittmann

Kathryn E. Wittmann, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Agrace HospiceCare, in Fitchburg. She was born on Jan. 2, 1938, in Stoughton, the daughter of Edwin and Mabel (Christianson) Evenson.

Kathy graduated from Stoughton High School in 1955 and in the fall went to Madison Business College. In 1956, she started working for the State of Wisconsin, in the Motor Vehicle Department as a Clerk/Typist.

On Saturday, June 20, 1964, Kathy was united in marriage to Ralph Wittmann, son of Alois and Hedwig (Weiss) Wittmann, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Madison.

Kathy enjoyed volunteering for most of her life. She was involved with Cub Scout Pack No.39 at Elvehjem School in many positions and also worked district level events for the Four Lakes Council. Her son joined the Madison Junior Scouts so again she was busy washing all the white shirts and doing cooking at home and freezing them which they took for meals during their travels. Her next adventure involved becoming the membership chair for the neighborhood association. A friend of hers got her attending Elvis Shows and she became a membership chair for Tony Rocker (an Elvis Tribute Artist) and her latest adventure as treasurer for the 50+ Funtimer’s Single Group.

Kathy is survived by her three sons, Timothy and his children, Dylan (Cassie), Casey and Kennedy; Richard (Dione) and their children, Allie, Matthew, Zachary and Benjamin; and Daniel and his daughter, Kelsy; her sisters-in-law, Sister Xaveria Wittmann and Lucy Herbrand; and seven nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Ralph.

Funeral services will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, with Pastor Jeff Vanden Heuvel presiding. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a visitation will be hosted by ST. DENNIS PARISH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Kathy’s name to Messiah Lutheran Church or Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.