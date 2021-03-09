Kathleen E Schmitz

Site staff by Site staff

To view Kathleen’s private Funeral Service on Sunday, March 14th at 1:00 p.m., please click the link below.

https://youtu.be/1TQSPfmURgs

Milwaukee/Madison – Kathleen Ellen Schmitz, 84, passed away into God’s loving arms on March 7, 2021 in Waunakee, WI.

Kathleen was born on May 1, 1936 to parents Eugene and Roselyn (Koch) Schmitz in Milwaukee, WI. She was united in marriage to James Andryk on July 9, 1955 in Wauwatosa, WI.

Kathleen was passionate about figure skating. She taught figure skating and roller skating for over 40 years; teaching her own children the moment they could walk. She enjoyed sewing costumes and figure skating outfits. She also liked to paint and spend time in the great outdoors. She loved trees and was passionate about nature and God’s beautiful outdoors. Above all, she loved her family. Kathleen will be remembered as happy and proud of her family.

Kathleen is survived by her 3 children, Tim (Kim), Tom (Michele), and Liz (Carl); 4 grandchildren, Matthew (Mary), Samantha, Brian (Hannah), and Shane; 3 great-grandchildren Ben, Ryan, and Joey; 3 siblings, Susie (Chris) Buscaglia; Terry (Becky) Schmitz, Mike (Jenny) Schmitz; and sister-in-law, Cindy Schmitz.

She is preceded in death by her former husband, James, daughter, Mary Jo, parents, and her brother, Jack Schmitz.

A special thank you to Agrace Hospice Care and to Home Again Assisted Living for their exceptional care and treating her like she was part of their family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home Again Assisted Living, 1120 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI 53597.

A private funeral service will be held at Ryan Funeral Home, Madison. A livestream of Kathleen’s service will be available at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, March 14, 2021. Interment will take place on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Valhalla Memorial Park, Milwaukee.

To view livestream information, video tribute, or to sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave

608-249-8257

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.