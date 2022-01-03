Kathleen Campbell

by Obituaries

Belleville, WI – Kathleen Campbell, age 92 of Belleville passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at the New Glarus Home.

She was born on September 21, 1929 the daughter of Arnold and Bertha (Fahrni) Fischer. On December 2, 1946 she was united in marriage to Robert Campbell at the First United Church of Christ in Belleville. Kathleen was a mother and homemaker. She also worked at the Dayton Hideaway, Borlands, Olson’s Supermarket, and Ruegsegger’s Market along with doing in home daycare. Kathleen enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. She was an excellent cook and was known for her potato salad, squirrel pie, and chocolate chip cookies. She was a member of the First United Church of Christ in Belleville.

Kathleen is survived by her children Eugene Campbell, Charlie (Beth) Campbell, Christine (Aldon) Waelti, Kathy Campbell, Linda Keifenheim, William (Diane) Campbell, and James (Jayne) Campbell, eighteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters Betty Legler and Carolyn (Gerald) Schneider, sister-in-law Betty Peck, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, great-grandson Matthew O’Dair, son-in-law Joseph Keifenheim, and brother-in-law Larry Schroeder.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the First United Church of Christ, 130 E. Church St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Laura Kolden officiating. Burial will be in the Belleville Cemetery.

A visitation will precede the funeral service from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the First United Church of Christ in Belleville.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.