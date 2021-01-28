Kathleen Bridget Thurber

MADISON – Kathleen Bridget (Korback) Thurber died on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. She was born on Oct. 16, 1924, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary Catherine (Gorman) Korback of rural Spring Green, Wis.

Kathleen was a graduate of St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in Madison, Wis. On May 14, 1949, she was united in marriage to Raymond “Jack” Thurber. He preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 1997.

Kathleen is survived by their children, Janice (Charles) Sable, Mary Anne, Patricia (Greg Lais), John, and Raymond; and grandchildren, Scott (Jessica) Sable, Caitlyn (John) Backes, Patrick Sable (Kendall Garrick), Lizz (the late Matt) Thurber, Roseanne Lais (Kyle Frenette), Mary Clare (Andrew) Debbink, and Martin Lais (Amanda Rodriguez). She is further survived by great-grandchildren, Samantha and Alana Sable, Oscar and Margot Backes, and Sylvie Rae Thurber.

She was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Cathy Ann (Behling) Thurber; grandson, Raymond Matthew Thurber; sisters, Alice Aiken, Loraine Carpenter, and Angeline Parrish; and brother, Father Lawrence N. Korback.

Due to COVID restrictions, private services were held. Memorials may be made in Kathleen’s name to Agrace HospiceCare at www.agrace.org . Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com .

