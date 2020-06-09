Katherine Marie “Kay” Seifert

Site staff by Site staff

MIDDLETON – Katherine Marie “Kay” Seifert, age 70, of Middleton, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home.

She was born on July 28, 1949, in Louisville, KY, the daughter of Floyd and Mary (Ferger) Shriver. Kay grew up in the Vilas Park neighborhood, a place she always held in her heart; in particular the Zoo, which held so many happy memories. She attended St. James Elementary School and graduated from Madison Central High School.

After working for the State of Wisconsin and Cuna Mutual she went on to work as a typesetter for Ad Press, retiring in 2016. Kay was an avid reader, belonging to the neighborhood book club; she enjoyed crocheting and needle point. She looked forward to and enjoyed all travel, family vacations, and spending time with her friends. Kay loved her pets and other animals. The overarching loves throughout Kay’s life were her family.

Kay is survived by daughter, Jennifer Seifert (Ethan Lund); son, Timothy Seifert (Margaret Dickinson) ; grandsons, Charles Seifert and Felix Lund; granddaughters, Pilar Lund and Catherine Seifert; and sisters, Ruth Ann (Theodore) Gill and Sue (Jim) Neumueller.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Alexander Seifert; and brother, Thomas “Red” Shriver.

A private burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date when the mass gathering restrictions are lifted.

Memorials may be made to Middleton Outreach Ministry or Gilda’s Club.

Online condolences may be offered at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave

(608) 831-6761