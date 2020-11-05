Katherine A. Kutz

Katherine A. Kutz, 89, of Fort Atkinson, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.

Katherine was born on August 12, 1931 in New Ulm, MN to Ernest and Lydia (Winter) Sperling and was baptized on August 16, 1931 by her grandfather, Martin Winter.

Katherine attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School in New Ulm and was confirmed on March 25, 1945. She then attended Dr. Martin Luther High School and College graduating from high school in 1949 and college in 1952. She taught one year at Trinity Lutheran School in Kaukauna, WI, then came to Fort Atkinson in 1953 and taught at St. Paul’s Lutheran School from 1953 to 1955 and again from 1965 until her retirement in 1996.

On June 25, 1955 she was married to Leon E. Kutz in New Ulm, MN. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Leanne and Daniel.

Katherine also played church organ for many years, mainly at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson, but also for a time at St. James in Cambridge and St. John’s in Whitewater. She retired from organ playing in 2015.

Katherine is survived by her children, Leanne (Rob) Hartwig of Fort Atkinson and Daniel Kutz of Madison; grandchildren, Lukas and Noah Hartwig of Fort Atkinson and Bethany Hartwig of Platteville, Aaron Handel-Kutz of Washington D.C. and Benjamin Handel-Kutz of Madison; brother, John Sperling of Cortez, CO; sister-in-law, Marion Sperling of Cortez, CO and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leon Kutz; brother, Robert Sperling; brothers-in-law, Harlow, Francis, Kenneth, Laverne and Gerald Kutz and sisters-in-law, Ruth, Louise, Beverly, Georgia and Jacolyn Kutz and Meridith Sperling.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Monday at the church until time of service. Burial will follow in Cold Spring Union Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or School.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

