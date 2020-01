Karla T. Jensen

FITCHBURG – Karla T. Jensen, age 87, of Fitchburg, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Orley W. Jensen; and her family. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

