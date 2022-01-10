Karen Wiedman

JANESVILLE – Karen Wiedman (nee Anderson) of Janesville, age 73, passed away on January 6, 2022 after several months of declining health.

Her husband of 41 years, Dan Wiedman, preceded her in death; as did her parents Martha and Alfred Anderson; brother, David Anderson, and sister, Becky Wegmueller.

She is survived by 3 sisters, Sonja, Beth, and Patty Anderson, as well as by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was particularly close to her sister Becky’s children: Genia Allard, David Wegmueller, Daniel Wegmueller, and Sarah Kettenmann. A close friend, David Smiskey, took extraordinarily kind care of Karen over the last weeks of her life, for which the family is immensely grateful.

Karen studied fashion and earned a coveted scholarship to the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. She subsequently worked for well-known fashion designers in both New York and Los Angeles. An extremely talented seamstress, Karen could transform ordinary garments into works of art. She was a talented drawer and had her paintings displayed locally. Additionally, she was a rabid Brewers’ fan and took great joy in all of these pursuits. Toward the end of her life, she found great comfort in her cat, Tigger.

A memorial service for both Karen and her husband, Dan, is being planned for a later date.

