Karen Meylor, age 68, of Lake Delton, Wisconsin, formerly Sun Prairie, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home.

Karen was born August 8, 1951 in Madison, Wisconsin the daughter of Robert and Mary Ann (Baron) Meylor. Karen loved to dance and have a good time with all the friends she made as a bartender at Country Crossroads in North Bristol. Karen worked hard all her life and truly enjoyed her job as a bus driver for T-Durst Bus Service in Sun Prairie. Karen will be remembered for her friendly smile for anyone and her compassion for others.

Karen is survived by her children, Tammy (David) Holmes of Pardeeville; Scott (Yvonne) Chittenden of WisconsinDells; and Bradley Chittenden of Wisconsin Dells; grandchildren, Cale, Brock, Hailey, and Paige; sister, Sharen Meylor of Columbus, brother, Bill Meylor (Ruth) of Sun Prairie and many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and close cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Patrick Meylor, and nephew, Jesse Meier.

Per Karen’s wishes there will be no funeral but a celebration of life will be held for her in Sun Prairie at a later date, following the COVID19 pandemic. Notice will be posted from her children via facebook when arrangements have been made.

Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Highland Memory Garden where Karen will be laid to rest next to her parents and brother.

Karen loved animals, especially dogs, if interested donations can be sent to the family that will be donated to an animal rescue.