Karen M. Delao (Tredinnick)

by Obituaries

Karen M. Delao (Tredinnick), age 82 of rural Darlington, WI passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at her home in rural Darlington.

She was born April 16, 1939 in Madison, WI the daughter of J. Harold and Mary (Sullivan) Tredinnick. Karen started life in Barneveld, WI and graduated from Arena High School in 1957. Following her high school graduation, they moved to Madison where she raised her 4 children. Karen ended her life journey in Darlington with her grandson Michael (Lacy) and her great-grandsons: Colden and Jace.

Karen is survived by her children: Mark (Estela Valencia) de la O of Oceanside, CA, Jim (Sandy) de la O of Cambridge, WI, Gloria (Felix) Servantez of Mt. Pleasant, WI, and Alita de la O of Madison; her faithful companion: Jax; her grandchildren: Michael (Lacy) de la O of Darlington, Markie (Lindsay) de la O of Middleton, WI, Manny de la O of Madison, Jimmy (Brittany) de la O of Milton, WI, Danny (Krista Balkiewicz) de la O of Cambridge, Anna (Steve), Jessica (Maricella), Sergio (Valerie), and Salina (Christian) Salisia-Servantez; her great-grandchildren: Jace & Colden de la O, Kendall, Marquin, and Alisia de la O, Harlynne de la O, Gracelyn de la O, Coral de la O, Darian Brown de la O, Wyatt, Annabel Brown & Mason Brown, Aniamee Servantez, Jesse, Ashley, and Steven Servantez; three brothers: Jim (Stephanie) Tredinnick of Fontana, CA, Jack (Joyce) Tredinnick of Shawnee, KS, and Richard (Eileen) Tredinnick of McKinney, TX; and one sister: Geraldine Brins of San Antonio, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother: Russell Tredinnick; a daughter-in-law: Lynn La Francois-de la O; Larry Kenner; and three beloved pets: Missy, Charlie, & Zoey.

Karen was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, flowers, and watching the sunset behind he turbines. She was an animal lover and particularly loved her cats and dogs. She cherished the time she spent with her family – especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren creating memories they will all cherish forever.

A Celebration of Karen’s Life will be held at a later date.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Karen’s name.

