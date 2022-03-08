Karen Luher

by Obituaries

Karen Luher passed away on February 12, 2022 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Prairie du Sac, after a long and hard-fought battle with numerous ailments. She was born on February 27, 1937 to Charles and Grace Wacek Valesh- at home – something she was very proud of.

Many family members and friends will greet her as she goes to a loving God. Those who predeceased her include her parents, Charles and Grace Valesh; her second loving mother, Verna Stokke; her daughters, Sherril Miotke and Jennifer Luher; granddaughter, Alexandra Foster; former husband Merlin Luher; musical life partner Susan Holloway; and brother, James Valesh. Those who mourn this loss are devoted and loving son, Randall Luher and his children, Sarah (Alex), Abby, Rachel, and Daniel; sisters, Christine Valesh and Rachel (Sam) Frazer and children Kristin and Paul; son-in-law, David Miotke; many great-grandchildren; and her most faithful daughter of the heart, Karen Helt. There are many clear friends and colleagues who will remember her with love.

After graduating from Baraboo High School, she entered the University of Wisconsin School of Music, but soon interrupted her schooling to start her marriage and family. Several years later it was back to school and a degree in Music Education. Although it was primary education she was to pursue, somehow, she ended up teaching at the high school level. It was a wonderful matchup. The Sauk Prairie High School saw and heard concerts, festivals, musicals, dinners, and many exciting and successful Show Choir competitions. She loved her students and their parents, and wished only that they succeed in life. This was a lady who lived with music all of her life from childhood, playing organ in the church to teaching and inspiring her students. Please remember and pass on this wonderful way to live.

A special thanks to the friends and professionals who have so kindly helped during this difficult time. The staff at Maplewood Nursing Home, Dr. Baker, and friend Debbie Laux.

Services for the immediate family were held on February 23.

Suggested memorials are – Sauk Prairie Music Assoc., family, or a charity of your choice.

