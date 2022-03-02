Karen Lee Snee

Obituaries

Karen Lee Snee, 82, of Richland Center formerly of Merritt Island, Florida, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born on May 15, 1939, in Gillingham the daughter of Gaylord J. and Dorothy N. (Helt) Turnipseed. Karen graduated from beauty school and worked as a fulltime hairstylist in Wisconsin and Florida until she was 75 years old. She was united in marriage to Robert ‘Bud’ Snee and he preceded her in death in 2011. Karen liked working at the Molly Mutt Thrift Shop and was a member of the Orchid Club. She would occasionally visit the casino to be sure everything was running properly. Karen liked spending time with her cats and dogs and talking with her neighbors.

Karen is survived by three sisters: Donna Jean Toney of Richland Center,

Betty Ann (Gary) Henning of Richland Center,

Patricia Mary Purcell of Sparta;

Good neighbor and friend Julie Blocher of Merritt Island, FL;

Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, brothers-in-law: Allen ‘Todd’ Toney and Larry Purcell.

Graveside services will be held on her birthday on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 12:00 PM at the Richland Center Cemetery. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

