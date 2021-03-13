Karen L. Rowin

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Karen L. Rowin, 70, of Richland Center died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Schmitt Woodland Hills.

She was born on February 5, 1951 in Richland Center the daughter of Glen and Lorraine (Holloway) Brown. Karen graduated from Richland Center High School in 1969 and attended UW Richland after her graduation. She was united in marriage to Kevin Gulsrud in 1975. In 1997, Karen married Ed Rowin in Arena. She drove truck and school bus from 1973 until her retirement in 2012. Karen enjoyed crocheting.

Karen is survived by her husband Edward Rowin of Richland Center;

Children: Glenda Wolff of Sun Prairie,

Erick (Chris) Gulsrud of Muscoda;

Step-children: Chris (Sabrina) Rowin of Rapid City, SD,

Heather Rowin Harris of Warrensburg, MO;

Siblings: Konnie Brown of Oshkosh,

Robert Brown of Richland Center;

18 grandchildren;

9 great-grandchildren;

Special friend: Vicki Marshall of Wisconsin Dells;

Special step-great-grandchild: Elijah ‘Toodles,’

Nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents Glen and Lorraine.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.