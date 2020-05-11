Karen L. Ammann

Karen Lea Ammann, age 58, died suddenly Saturday April 25, at her home in SaukCity.

Karen was born November 22, 1961, to Duane and Dorothy (Johnson) Kundert. She grew up in Sauk City, graduating from Sauk Prairie High School in 1980.​ ​ ​Karen was proud of her involvement and service as a “Jobs Daughter -Nurses Aid” when she was younger and later as an adult in the Recovery Community. Karen graduated from Madison Area Technical College with an Associates degree in Computer Programming. She spent many years managing the Madison KOA campground with her father.

Karen was a “People Person” and thoroughly enjoyed meeting new people. Anyone who knew Karen knew she lived in a purple world, being gifted or purchasing almost anything that was PURPLE. Karen loved to dance and lived life to the very fullest. She was open, accepting, and always encouraged people to“be” who they are.

Karen is survived by her four children; Ty (Peggy) Stebbins of Deforest, WI; Eric Stebbins of Windsor, WI; Steven Thistle of Jackson, MS; Ashlea Thistle of Madison,WI; her grandchildren Tristan Thistle, Henry and Whitman Stebbins; and a service dog Porthoz and cat Sokx. She is also survived by​ ​her mother, Dorothy Kundert of Prairie du Sac, WI; sisters Julie (George) Perry of Sauk City, WI; Evonne Kundert of La Crosse, WI; and brother-in-law Robert Krumenauer of Plymouth, WI; a niece, four nephews, and ten great-nieces and nephews.

Preceding Karen in death are her maternal and paternal grandparents, her father Duane Kundert, and sister Dr. Kristine Krumenauer.

Karen’s family is so appreciative of the care and support she received from Mark Kuechler, her neighbors and friends, her First United Church of Christ family, her Recovery Team, and all the medical providers over the last few years. We look forward to the time we can gather, thank people, have a service, share memories,and celebrate the life of Karen Ammann in person.

A celebration of life will be announced at another date.