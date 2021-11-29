Karen Kay Odell

Madison- Karen Kay (Evans) Odell, age 74, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Meriter Hospital surrounded by loved ones.

She was born on March 27, 1947, in Dodgeville, WI. to (Maurice) Wayne and Virginia Mae (Douglas) Evans.

Karen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially at the yearly family reunion in Mineral Point each August. She lived most of her life in Madison, where she spent many years working for the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and State Patrol. She had wonderful companions in her dogs Mia, and later Roxie. Karen loved to travel and took several trips with Cle to Great Britain. She was a devout Jehovah’s Witness, and many of her closest friends were in her congregation.

Karen is survived by her three children, Michael (Lindsay) Evans, Cleopatra Odell, Veronica Odell; grandchildren, Munroe and Ameera Odell, Jorden Radloff, Madeline Evans, and newborn great grandchild Hendrix Odell. She is also survived by brothers, Dennis Evans, Dave (Becky) Evans; sisters, Gail (Bob) Kopp, and Jackie (Steve) Dawson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Gerald (Sharon) Evans, and her former husband Fred Odell.

A service will be held virtually at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 4th, 2021. You can join the service through Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 867 0933 3278

Following the service on Saturday there will be a Celebration of Life at the Eagle’s Club, located at 2109 Bartillon Dr, Madison, WI.

