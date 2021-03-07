Karen Kathleen Norem

MADISON – Karen Kathleen Norem, age 78, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021. She was born to Lillie (Lange) and Willis Kleinert on Nov. 27, 1942, in Poynette, Wis. Karen graduated from Poynette High School in 1961. She attended University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point and UW Madison, receiving a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Upper Iowa University in later life.

Karen had a wonderful and rewarding 34-year career at Meriter Hospital as a unit coordinator and as a business manager for the surgery department. She retired in 2010. During this time, she also worked in the jewelry department at the West Towne Boston Store and as a sales associate for the Longaberger Company, a provider of handwoven baskets and other home furnishings.

Her hobbies included interior decorating, which she practiced continually at her home in Madison and condo in Arizona, and shopping. She had exquisite taste and was always a fashionable and elegant lady.

Karen also enjoyed traveling to interesting locations which included several trips to European countries and cruises to the Caribbean islands. Trips to Hawaii as an avid follower of the UW Badgers football team were also on the busy agenda.

Karen was married to Barry Norem on June 23, 1979, in Madison, Wis., where they made their home and enjoyed 42 wonderful years together.

For Karen, family was always first. She is survived by her sister, Karla Seaver (Oshkosh); her husband, Barry; beloved daughter, Michelle Hamilton (Madison); and stepchildren, Laura (Brad) Stehno (Dousman, Wis.) and Brett (April) Norem (Mooresville, N.C.). Her grandchildren were a source of intense enjoyment for Karen. They are Payton and Dylan Stehno, and Madison, Allison and Cooper Norem.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring people at Agrace HospiceCare for helping to bring comfort at a difficult time, and Dr. Joseph Bellissimo for his excellent cardiology care.

A celebration of Karen’s life is pending. Memorials may be directed to Agrace HospiceCare (agrace.org) or the American Heart Association (heart.org). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfhcom .

