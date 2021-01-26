Karen Hogan

Karen L. Hogan, age 82, of Monroe passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

She was born the daughter of Francis and Orpha (Moe) Kubly on March 4, 1938 in Monroe. She was a graduate of Monticello High School and UW-Madison, where she earned her degree in education. Karen was united in marriage to William F. Hogan on July 21, 1962; he preceded her in death on April 15, 1987.

Karen was a teacher during her entire working career. In her first years, she taught Spanish in the school districts of Waupun, Blanchardville, and Argyle, and then taught Social Studies and English at St. Victor Elementary School. In 1985, she returned to teaching Spanish at the Monroe High School until her retirement in 2005. Always a hard worker and provider for her family, Karen also worked the switchboard at St. Clare Hospital and later at Sentry, both while teaching.

Helping others was at the core of who Karen was. Whether it was a listening ear, words of wisdom, assistance with a task, she was always available. She was a volunteer and member of the Green County Retired Teachers Association, Monroe Women’s Club, National Historical Cheesemaking Center and Museum, Monroe Arts Center, and Behring Senior Center. She was a long-time member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor’s Catholic Church.

Karen enjoyed going on trips that took her to new places and experiences. Whether on her own or with her significant other, Harry Turner, Sr., she always had a good time seeing what the world had to offer. She also loved baking and cooking a meal for her family as well as setting up beautiful decorations throughout her home for every holiday. She enjoyed many simple joys of life; watching birds at her feeders, playing games on her iPad, learning new things, working on puzzles, watching or listening to mysteries, and going to her exercise classes.

Karen is survived by her significant other, Harry L. Turner, Sr.; two daughters, Julie Frie and Suzanne (Todd) Meier both of Monroe; four grandchildren, Alex (Kelsi) Kennison, Abby (Taylor) Pritzl, Aaron and Vanessa Meier; one great-granddaughter, Evan Marie Kennison; and brother, Jerry (Jeanne) Kubly. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and the Turner family, including Deb (Steve) Broge, Stan (Kay) Turner, Lisa (Mark) Gundlach, John (Sandy) Turner, and Harry (Chris) Turner, Jr. and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Nancy (Bill) Brecklin; parents-in-law, William H. and Alice E. Hogan, and sisters-in-law, Patricia (Del) Davitt and Mary (Jim) Swartout.

