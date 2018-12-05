Karen Diane Ragland

MILWAUKEE-Karen Diane Ragland, age 70, of Milwaukee, gained her angel wings on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, while surrounded by family.

She was born on Dec. 7, 1947, in West Allis, the daughter of Oscar and Olive (Doughty) Karn. Karen graduated from West Allis Central High School. She married Millard “Idaho” Ragland on Aug. 19, 1967, in Milwaukee.

Karen always looked forward to the Wisconsin State Fair, attending Elvis tribute concerts, taking rides through the country side, and visits to Leon’s for frozen custard. Her favorite TV shows were MASH, The Golden Girls, Everybody Loves Raymond and Judge Judy. Karen loved going out to eat with her family. She was the happiest when she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren, and she adored her four-legged grandchildren; especially Toby (her buddy).

Karen was very witty and had a great sense of humor. She is survived by her sons, James (Beth) Ragland, Terry (Molly) Ragland, David (Amber) Ragland and Jeff Ragland; daughters, Kathy Ragland, Jackie Ragland and Donita Wopshel; grandchildren, Emma Behl (Kevin Moran), Josh Wopshel, Kylie Ragland, Mayzie Ragland, Dakota Ragland, Austin Ragland, Olivia Wopshel, Justina (Andrew) Fuller and Jessika Jacob, and great-grandchild, Keegan Koeller. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Idaho; and granddaughter, April Behl.

Visitation will be held at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 North Calhoun Road, Brookfield from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Chaplin Tim Hull will be presiding over funeral services beginning at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Arlington Park Cemetery.

Karen’s family invites everyone to continue sharing memories together at a luncheon at 1:30 p.m. at GENESIS RESTAURANT, 3740 South 108th St., Milwaukee.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

608-221-5420

