Karen A. Hillestad

Site staff by Site staff

RACINE/OREGON- Karen A. Hillestad, age 53, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Racine, Wis.

She was born on May 29, 1967, in Madison, Wis.

Karen is survived by her mother, Ann Hillestad; sister, Kristin Hillestad (Frank Swisher); niece, Nicki Dupre (Ronnie); nephew, Ian Hillestad; and aunts and uncles, Dean and Marjorie Darling, Ruth Hilgers and Robert Hillestad.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Hillestad; and grandparents, C.J. and Martha Hillestad and Lawrence and Elizabeth Hansen.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

(608) 835-3515