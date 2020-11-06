Karen A. Blum

Site staff by Site staff

Karen A. Blum age 78, of Monroe, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home.

Karen was born on April 21, 1942 in Monroe, the daughter of Edward and Lela (Blier) Kubly. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1960 and married Roy P. Blum on May 7, 1961 at St. John’s United Church of Christ. Karen and Roy farmed in Adams Township for 47 years before moving to Sylvester Township in 2008. She enjoyed spending time with granddaughter, Brooke, and riding horses.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Blum; a daughter, Brenda (Kevin) Berndt; granddaughter, Brooke Blum; her brother, Kenneth Kubly, all of Monroe; and her sister, Colleen Soddy, of Browntown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Randy and Tommy; and a brother-in-law, Delbert Soddy.

Per Karen’s wishes, private graveside services will be held in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

Karen’s family would like to thank the nurses at Monroe Clinic Hospice for their wonderful care.