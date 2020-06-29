Kara Jean Cloud

Kara Cloud, age 28, of Madison, Wisconsin walked on Friday, June 26, 2020.

A Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Sanford WhiteEagle Legion Post 556 in Baraboo, Wisconsin with Travis Cloud officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

Kara was born March 2, 1992 in Bemidji, Minnesota the daughter of Edward and Roxanne (Decorah) Cloud.

Kara is survived by her mother, Roxanne Decorah; daughter, Morgan; brother, Alan Walker; sisters, Sara and Tara Cloud.

She is preceded in death by her father Edward.